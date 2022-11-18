KeyCorp Boosts monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $139.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on monday.com in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.56.

monday.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $100.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.20 and its 200-day moving average is $111.48. monday.com has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $408.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com

About monday.com

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 161.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in monday.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,524,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

