Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Trading 3.4% Higher

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $296.45 and last traded at $295.85. 1,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 184,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $286.10.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.22. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $216.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.02 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total transaction of $1,110,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,410,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total transaction of $231,990.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total value of $1,110,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,410,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $58,191,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,844,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 83.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,555,000 after buying an additional 140,037 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,563,000 after buying an additional 112,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,489.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,788,000 after buying an additional 97,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

