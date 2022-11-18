KKR Acquisition Holdings I (NYSE:KAHC) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.03

Shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 1036 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84.

Institutional Trading of KKR Acquisition Holdings I

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $745,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,532,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,801,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,091,000 after purchasing an additional 172,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Acquisition Holdings I

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

