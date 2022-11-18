KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) PT Lowered to $6.50 at Cowen

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen to $6.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KORE. Cowen cut their price target on KORE Group from $12.50 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on KORE Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KORE Group from $3.50 to $2.20 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.94.

KORE Group Trading Up 1.2 %

KORE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.47. 257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.11. KORE Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08.

Institutional Trading of KORE Group

KORE Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of KORE Group by 580.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 307,192 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of KORE Group by 400.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 226,219 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KORE Group by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 802,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 177,824 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KORE Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,598,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 104,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KORE Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,400,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 80,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

