KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) PT Lowered to $6.50 at Cowen

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen to $6.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KORE. Cowen cut their price target on KORE Group from $12.50 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on KORE Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KORE Group from $3.50 to $2.20 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.94.
KORE Group Trading Up 1.2 %
KORE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.47. 257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.11. KORE Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08.
Institutional Trading of KORE Group
KORE Group Company Profile
KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KORE Group (KORE)
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
Receive News & Ratings for KORE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.