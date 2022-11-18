Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion. Krispy Kreme also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.29-0.32 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DNUT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup set a $15.00 target price on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.14.

Shares of DNUT stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $375.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.94 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.97%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,329,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,979,000 after buying an additional 675,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Krispy Kreme by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,618,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,257,000 after buying an additional 561,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Krispy Kreme by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,505,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,353,000 after buying an additional 83,311 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 661,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after buying an additional 424,351 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Krispy Kreme by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 60,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

