Lake Street Capital Increases Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Price Target to $135.00

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.05% from the stock’s current price.

CLFD has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Clearfield in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Clearfield from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Clearfield from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield Price Performance

Shares of CLFD opened at $93.07 on Friday. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $130.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearfield

In other news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total value of $188,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Clearfield by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Clearfield by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Clearfield by 3.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 3.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearfield

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.