Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 4,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Landstar System by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LSTR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,535. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.71 and its 200 day moving average is $150.12.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LSTR. Susquehanna upped their price target on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $3,117,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,081.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Articles

