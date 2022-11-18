Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

LPI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.00.

LPI stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.49. 9,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,036. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.02. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 3.34.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,072,967.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Laredo Petroleum news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $72,668.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at $226,502.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $248,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,072,967.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,259 shares of company stock worth $833,506 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,007,000 after acquiring an additional 507,541 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,125,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $171,386,000 after buying an additional 345,300 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 213,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,869,000 after buying an additional 142,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,556,000. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

