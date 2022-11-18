Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE) Trading Down 5.3%

Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE – Get Rating) shares were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.33. Approximately 212,329 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,364,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LASE. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Laser Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Laser Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laser Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

Laser Photonics Corporation provides integrated laser-blasting solutions for corrosion control, rust removal, de-coating, pre-welding, post-welding, laser cleaning, and surface conditioning in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. It offers laser cleaning systems, such as CleanTech Titan FX for cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning; CleanTech Titan Express, a high-power fiber laser for cleaning and surface conditioning; CleanTech MegaCenter, an industrial-grade laser parts cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-50CTH and CleanTech Handheld LPC-100CTH, an air-cooled pulsed laser systems; CleanTech Handheld LPC-200CTH, a manual handheld laser surface cleaning model; CleanTech Handheld LPC-300CTH, a water-cooled laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000CTH, a laser cleaning tool; CleanTech Handheld 2000-CTH Jobsite for industrial cleaning, rust and paint removal, and surface preparation; CleanTech Handheld NCX, a portable laser surface cleaning and conditioning system; CleanTech Robot, a robotic laser cleaning system, CleanTech Laser Blaster Cabinet, a laser cleaning machine; and CleanTech EZ- Rider, a laser cleaning tool.

