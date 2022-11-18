Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Truist Financial

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Latham Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.36.
Latham Group Price Performance
SWIM opened at $2.89 on Monday. Latham Group has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $338.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Latham Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Latham Group Company Profile
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
