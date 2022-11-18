Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Lowered to C$38.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CSFB decreased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Cormark reduced their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. TD Securities upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.20.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of LB traded down C$0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$32.66. The stock had a trading volume of 84,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,769. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.71. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$28.23 and a twelve month high of C$45.29. The firm has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.24. The firm had revenue of C$259.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$265.09 million. Analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicholas Zelenczuk bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.79 per share, with a total value of C$33,789.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$135,158.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

