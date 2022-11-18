Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $120.23

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.23 ($1.41) and traded as low as GBX 119.40 ($1.40). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 121.20 ($1.42), with a volume of 963,004 shares trading hands.

Learning Technologies Group Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 114.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 120.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £964.50 million and a P/E ratio of 4,069.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Learning Technologies Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. Learning Technologies Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

About Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, GP Strategies, and Other segments.

