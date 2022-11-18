Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Shares Up 8.7%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $7.99. 465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.08.

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

