Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00.

LESL has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners started coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Leslie’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.30.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.74. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leslie’s

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leslie’s

In other Leslie’s news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $49,424.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,224.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000.

About Leslie’s

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.