Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director Miranda Curtis Sells 100,500 Shares

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $2,028,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,530.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LBTYA traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $29.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 20.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Liberty Global by 66.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 276,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after buying an additional 110,364 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the first quarter worth about $313,000. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

