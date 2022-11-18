Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Price Down 5.6% This Week

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $1,187.91 or 0.07121666 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $4.14 billion and $991,908.49 worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,745,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,741,494.48875474 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,190.17331381 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $375,665.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

