Lido wstETH 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9.31 Million (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Over the last week, Lido wstETH has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Lido wstETH token can now be purchased for approximately $1,321.39 or 0.07884825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido wstETH has a market capitalization of $948.41 million and $9.31 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.62 or 0.00569637 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,980.56 or 0.29671468 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Lido wstETH Profile

Lido wstETH was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. The official website for Lido wstETH is www.lido.fi. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido wstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

