LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Price Target Cut to C$1.05 by Analysts at TD Securities

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$1.05 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

LSPK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of LifeSpeak from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of LifeSpeak from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of LifeSpeak from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cormark set a C$1.75 target price on shares of LifeSpeak in a research note on Monday.

Get LifeSpeak alerts:

LifeSpeak Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of LifeSpeak stock opened at C$0.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. LifeSpeak has a 1-year low of C$0.71 and a 1-year high of C$8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.30 million and a PE ratio of -0.92.

About LifeSpeak

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for digital mental, physical and total wellbeing resources for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and internationally. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and tailored articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, automated, and live sessions in areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LifeSpeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeSpeak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.