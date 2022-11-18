Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer to $13.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Lightning eMotors to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.90.

Lightning eMotors Trading Down 40.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ZEV opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73. Lightning eMotors has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 6.39.

Insider Activity at Lightning eMotors

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $1,430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,571,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,329,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEV. Bank of The West bought a new position in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth about $1,966,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Lightning eMotors by 229.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 937,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 653,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lightning eMotors by 29.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,651,000 after purchasing an additional 504,245 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lightning eMotors by 563.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 262,826 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lightning eMotors by 1,820.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 154,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

