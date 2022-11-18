Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) PT Lowered to $4.50 at Raymond James

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Veritas Investment Research started coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Lion Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.41.
Lion Electric Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE LEV opened at $3.11 on Monday. Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.25.
Lion Electric Company Profile
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
