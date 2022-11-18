Litecoin Cash (LCC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $195.81

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $195.81 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 770,557,294 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 770,485,762.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00240584 USD and is up 8.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $975.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
