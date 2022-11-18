Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.75.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ LOB opened at $32.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.51. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $98.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.66.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $141.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.63 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 31.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.64%.

Insider Transactions at Live Oak Bancshares

In related news, Director Diane Beth Glossman purchased 2,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,523.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Live Oak Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

