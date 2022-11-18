Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Given New C$126.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$125.00 to C$126.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.07.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LBLCF remained flat at $80.00 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.44. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of $72.64 and a fifty-two week high of $95.55.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

