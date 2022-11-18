Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 102,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 27.3% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 17.1% during the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.5% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $464.83.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT traded up $4.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $477.50. 44,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $328.20 and a twelve month high of $494.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $436.25 and a 200 day moving average of $429.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 51.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

