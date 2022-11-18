Longfor Group Holdings Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.43 (OTCMKTS:LGFRY)

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, November 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.4308 per share on Monday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Longfor Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGFRY opened at 26.35 on Friday. Longfor Group has a 1-year low of 12.65 and a 1-year high of 61.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 26.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group cut Longfor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Longfor Group Company Profile

Longfor Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in property development, investment, and management businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Development; Property Investment; and Property Management and Related Services and Others segments.

