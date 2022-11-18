Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Rollins Financial lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE LOW opened at $209.83 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $130.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.46.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.18. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.38.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

