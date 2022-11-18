Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.18, RTT News reports. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies updated its FY23 guidance to $13.65-13.80 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,382. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.46. The stock has a market cap of $130.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

