Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.65-13.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.53. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$97-98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.89 billion.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $208.40 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.46. The firm has a market cap of $129.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.18. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $233.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,827 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,579,000 after acquiring an additional 824,915 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 37.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 132,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,876,000 after acquiring an additional 36,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $6,709,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

