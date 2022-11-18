Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.18, RTT News reports. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies updated its FY23 guidance to $13.65-13.80 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE LOW traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.80. The stock had a trading volume of 27,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,382. The company has a market capitalization of $128.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.46. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday. Cowen began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,827 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,579,000 after buying an additional 824,915 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 37.4% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 132,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,876,000 after buying an additional 36,171 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $6,709,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.