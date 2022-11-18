LUKSO (LYXe) Price Tops $5.82 on Top Exchanges

LUKSO (LYXe) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 18th. One LUKSO token can now be bought for $5.82 or 0.00034736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LUKSO has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. LUKSO has a total market cap of $86.95 million and $1.55 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.46 or 0.00569870 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,971.85 or 0.29680168 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000075 BTC.

LUKSO Token Profile

LUKSO was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LUKSO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUKSO, the Blockchain for the new digital lifestyle is created by former Ethereum Developer Fabian Vogelsteller, author of ERC20 and ERC725, developer of web3.js and the Mist Browser.LUKSO is a multiverse blockchain network where the worlds of fashion, gaming, design, and social media intersect. It focuses on bringing Blockchain to the masses, through its smart contract-based blockchain, industry involving standards processes, and an innovative new direction of decentralized applications.What are LYX and LYXe?LYX is the native cryptocurrency of the future LUKSO Blockchain. It is the fuel of the decentralized LUKSO ecosystem. LYX is required for transaction fees, which block producers receive, as well as for staking to participate in the consensus process.LYXe is the representation of LYX on the Ethereum Blockchain. The Reversible ICO releases LYXe to its participants. Once the LUKSO main-network launches a process will be created to migrate LYXe to LYX on the LUKSO Blockchain.How does the Reversible ICO (rICO) work?The Reversible ICO (“rICO”) allows you to buy LYXe over time, while maintaining the ability to reverse your commitment partially at any point within 8 months. Instead of buying LYXe instantly like in a regular ICO, the rICO allows you “reserve” a desired amount of LYXe, which will then be purchased automatically throughout the period of the 8 months at your initial commitment price.NOTE: Before you have verified your identity (KYC) your price can still change. Should between your initial reservation and your whitelisting the price change, you will reserve automatically in the current higher price stage. If you do not want that, you can always return your ETH immediately.You can return any un-bought LYXe to the rICO smart contract address at any point in time, and you will receive the corresponding ETH back. Unlocked LYXe can not be reversed.The total LYXe balance will be automatically visible in your wallet after you “reserve” and you verified your identity. You will only be able to move and transact with the part of the balance that is finally bought and not reversible.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.

