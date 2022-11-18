Lumi Credits Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1,626.88 Billion (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. Lumi Credits has a total market cap of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $6,824.80 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

