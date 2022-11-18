Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Herbst Group LLC

Herbst Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of M. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $634,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 5.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 349.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 74,846 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 313.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on M. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global raised Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Macy’s Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE M traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.27. 675,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,267,650. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.25.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 12.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

