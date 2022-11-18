Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,226 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 253,737 shares.The stock last traded at $71.00 and had previously closed at $69.81.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.47.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
