Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,226 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 253,737 shares.The stock last traded at $71.00 and had previously closed at $69.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $33,616,000. Deep Track Capital LP grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 786,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,122,000 after acquiring an additional 286,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,059,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,148,000 after acquiring an additional 167,131 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,236,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,328,000 after acquiring an additional 136,000 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.