MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$16.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.98.

MAG Silver Price Performance

Shares of TSE:MAG traded up C$0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$20.63. The stock had a trading volume of 16,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 30.10 and a quick ratio of 28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 88.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.20. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$13.60 and a 52 week high of C$25.16.

Insider Activity

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 1.2799999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 15,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total value of C$250,552.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,957,346.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

