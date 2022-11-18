Magic Internet Money Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Magic Internet Money has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $394,417.01 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.52 or 0.00568879 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,975.36 or 0.29631970 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Magic Internet Money Profile

Magic Internet Money was first traded on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

