Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CEO Michael G. Barrett Sells 75,000 Shares

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,430,236 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Magnite Stock Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $11.05 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGNI. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Magnite to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Magnite
Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.
Featured Articles
