Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CEO Michael G. Barrett Sells 75,000 Shares

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,430,236 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Magnite Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $11.05 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGNI. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Magnite to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Magnite

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 70.0% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Magnite in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Magnite by 46.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

