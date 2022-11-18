Main Management Fund Advisors LLC Has $9.39 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Main Management Fund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 6.6% of Main Management Fund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $9,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forward Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,451,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $63,123,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $37,300,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,258,000 after purchasing an additional 56,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $335.75. 143,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,943,500. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.57. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

