Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT) Shares Down 2.9%

Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT – Get Rating) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.26 and last traded at $13.27. 9,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Main Thematic Innovation ETF stock. Main Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,011,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623,759 shares during the period. Main Thematic Innovation ETF makes up 3.6% of Main Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Main Management LLC’s holdings in Main Thematic Innovation ETF were worth $34,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

