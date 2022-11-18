Mammoth Price Hits $0.0045 on Exchanges (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Mammoth token can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mammoth has traded down 41.3% against the dollar. Mammoth has a market capitalization of $31.21 million and approximately $16,746.34 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mammoth Profile

Mammoth (CRYPTO:MMT) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, "Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s). More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io."

