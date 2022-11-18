Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.16

Shares of Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 185769 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Maple Gold Mines Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.02 million and a P/E ratio of -7.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Maple Gold Mines Company Profile

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 691 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 369 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

