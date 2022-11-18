Mark V. Shoen Acquires 4,150 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Stock

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) major shareholder Mark V. Shoen purchased 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.82 per share, for a total transaction of $231,653.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 603,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,667,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AMERCO Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:UHAL traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.30. 679,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,857. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $75.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of AMERCO

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in AMERCO by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AMERCO by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 37.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 3.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 6.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

AMERCO Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

