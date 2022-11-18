Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 147.17 ($1.73).

A number of analysts have weighed in on MKS shares. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.82) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.00) to GBX 115 ($1.35) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 120 ($1.41) to GBX 100 ($1.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.70) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 123.21 ($1.45) on Friday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of GBX 91.56 ($1.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 263 ($3.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of £2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 804.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 108.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 127.19.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

