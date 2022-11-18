Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Barclays

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MQ. Mizuho cut their price target on Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush began coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Marqeta to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Marqeta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Marqeta Trading Down 3.1 %

MQ stock opened at $6.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.43. Marqeta has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $24.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta

Marqeta Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta during the first quarter worth $200,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

