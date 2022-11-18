Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 4,254 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,602 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.15% of Heartland Financial USA worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 178.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.08. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.27 and a twelve month high of $53.98.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.57 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 27.90%. Heartland Financial USA’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.22. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,085. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.22. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,085. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,086.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,922 shares of company stock worth $168,041 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTLF. StockNews.com raised Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Heartland Financial USA to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Heartland Financial USA to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

