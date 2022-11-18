Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Assurant were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Assurant by 0.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,544,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 11.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the second quarter worth $488,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the second quarter worth $1,344,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Assurant by 43.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,592,000 after purchasing an additional 30,654 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $123.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.52. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $194.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.20.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

