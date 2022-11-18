Martingale Asset Management L P Has $2.39 Million Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 61,633 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.07% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple Hospitality REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 139.13%.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 498,093 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,934.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

