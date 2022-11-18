Martingale Asset Management L P Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $434.70 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $451.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $409.33 and a 200-day moving average of $400.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.71.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.