Martingale Asset Management L P Has $3.89 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,316 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.89. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

WY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

