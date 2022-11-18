Martingale Asset Management L P Has $6.18 Million Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 128,691 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $6,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.3% during the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 5.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 4.2% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRSN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of VeriSign to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

VeriSign Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $195.55 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $257.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $139,334.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $139,334.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total transaction of $123,856.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,448,922.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,531 shares of company stock valued at $508,391 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Further Reading

