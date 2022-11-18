Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 1,911 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,591 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4,716.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,656 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.94.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International Profile

Shares of MDLZ opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.80. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

